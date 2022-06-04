Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of Eisai stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Eisai has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $129.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
