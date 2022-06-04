Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $34.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.