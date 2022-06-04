Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 345,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,253 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

