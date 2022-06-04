Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

Endava stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

