Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.59.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $709.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

