Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.92.

ENDP opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,322 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $681,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

