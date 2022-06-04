Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of EFX stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.94. 93,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.96. The stock has a market cap of C$712.05 million and a PE ratio of -32.54. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

