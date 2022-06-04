Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.64

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 111739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.