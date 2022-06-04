Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($18.28) to €17.50 ($18.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($19.35) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.7631 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Engie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.