Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,323 ($29.39).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($29.78) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.06) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, May 16th.

LON:ENT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,460 ($18.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,483.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,596.97. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($31.63). The stock has a market cap of £8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.60.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.22) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($30,971.66).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

