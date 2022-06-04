EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $143.27.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,088. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.