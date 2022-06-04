EOS Tops One Day Volume of $226.31 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $226.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00004304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,056,481,558 coins and its circulating supply is 991,257,853 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.