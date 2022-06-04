EQ (CVE:EQ) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of EQ opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. EQ has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$86.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get EQ alerts:

About EQ (Get Rating)

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.