EQ (CVE:EQ) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of EQ opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. EQ has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$86.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.
About EQ (Get Rating)
