EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

EQT opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $108,505,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $2,768,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

