Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stake Cut by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,853,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,629 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for 3.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $39,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 3,228,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

