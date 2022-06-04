Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.32 EPS.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.94. The company had a trading volume of 366,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.18. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $275.33 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $350.06.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

