Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stake Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,579 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.