Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.04% of Evergy worth $636,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,857 shares of company stock valued at $188,899. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

