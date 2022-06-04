Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 1,690,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $187.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39. Express has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Express by 1,827.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Express by 127,863.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 59,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.