Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.73.

XOM opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 77.7% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

