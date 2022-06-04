Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $749.00 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,789,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

