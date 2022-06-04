Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of Fastenal worth $28,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

