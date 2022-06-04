Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

FSS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 162,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

