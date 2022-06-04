Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($145.18) to £103.65 ($131.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($189.78) to £140 ($177.13) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,739.40.

FERG stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.40. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $111.81 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,808,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,174,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

