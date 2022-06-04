Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives $300.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 340 ($4.30) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

FEEXF remained flat at $$2.29 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

