Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.72. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

