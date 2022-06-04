Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Field Trip Health stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

