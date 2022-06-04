Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

