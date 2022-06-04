First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 362,242 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,242 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises 11.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 23.40% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $293,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWX. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,148,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,942,000 after acquiring an additional 88,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 179,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $66.67. 79,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

