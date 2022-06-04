First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

FRC stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day moving average is $176.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 254.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 34,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

