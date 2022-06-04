First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $36,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $153.74 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $136.31 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

