First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading Up 3%

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) were up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.79 and last traded at $106.78. Approximately 51,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 98,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

