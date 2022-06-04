Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $22,575.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $22,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $67,263.04.

On Monday, May 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $117,120.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $86,975.70.

On Monday, May 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $138,992.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00.

FPH opened at $4.79 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

