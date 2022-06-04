Fivebalance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $89.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (FBN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Fivebalance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $38,738.89 and $89.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

