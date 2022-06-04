Flamingo (FLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.10 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00904575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00433507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031409 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

