FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 23,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 4,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

About FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI)

FlexiInternational Software Inc develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables.

