FMC (NYSE:FMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $109.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.

FMC opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.05.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

