Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,865. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

