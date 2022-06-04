Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. 1,548,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.59.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

