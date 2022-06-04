Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.61. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 469,658 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOM. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

