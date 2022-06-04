Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Fortinet worth $35,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $807,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 207,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,203 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT opened at $296.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.40 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.