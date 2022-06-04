Fractal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $162,315.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $611,661.89 and $162,315.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $872.29 or 0.02917895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.00439287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

