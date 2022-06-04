Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.17% of Franco-Nevada worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

