Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.