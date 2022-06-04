Friedenthal Financial Acquires 2,539 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.59 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.