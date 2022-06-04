Friedenthal Financial Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $48.43. 708,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,912. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

