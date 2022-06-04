Friedenthal Financial Invests $564,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.82. 2,250,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,378. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

