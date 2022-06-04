Friedenthal Financial Sells 14,278 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 182,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,987,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 1,249,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.