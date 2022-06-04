Friedenthal Financial Sells 309 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,948. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85.

