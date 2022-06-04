Friedenthal Financial Sells 72,378 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.71. 47,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average of $288.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $239.58 and a one year high of $327.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.